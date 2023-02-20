Her Brothers Weren’t Groomsmen In Her Wedding, So She Gave Them Unique Roles As Flower Boys, And They Totally Nailed It

One of the most stressful parts about wedding planning is trying to figure out who will be in your wedding party.

It can be a kind of cutthroat process, trying to decide who will be a bridesmaid, who’s going to be a groomsman, whose kids will be the flower girl or ring bearer, etc.

One influencer named Jess (@onlyonejesss) recently broke the internet after giving a unique role to her two brothers who didn’t get the chance to be groomsmen. After watching her video, it’s safe to say that it all worked out in the end.

“My brothers weren’t groomsmen, so I made them my flower boys,” wrote Jess in the caption of her video.

Instead of a little girl walking down the aisle and spreading flower petals before Jess walked down, it was left up to her brothers. And boy, did they put on a show!

The intro to the hit Silk Sonic song, “Leave the Door Open,” started playing as Jess’ brothers came out from behind the curtain at the beginning of the altar and got themselves into positions.

Each brother wore a snazzy suit and a fanny pack that read “Flower Bro” to pull petals from. They took their roles seriously!

As soon as Bruno Mars started singing “What you doing? Where you at?” on the track, the brothers put on an outstanding “flower boy” routine, sidestepping their way down the aisle so smoothly and with just enough pizazz.

The crowd’s reaction to the brothers was almost as great as their routine, as you can hear multiple people shouting “Aye!” and “Yeah!” from their seats.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.