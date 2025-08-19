Her Fiancé’s Threatening To Call Off Their Wedding If She Won’t Sign A Prenup, And They Have Two Months Before Heading To The Altar

Planning a wedding is supposed to be filled with excitement, not ultimatums. A prenup isn’t inherently a bad thing, but it’s the kind of conversation couples should have early on, before the engagement or at least during the planning stages, not dropped on the table weeks before the big day.

For her, it feels less like protecting a business and more like erasing the years she spent supporting him when the company was barely staying afloat.

It’s been nearly six years now that this woman has been with her fiancé, and he proposed to her a bit more than a year ago.

Their wedding is set to happen in two months, but a week ago, her fiancé mentioned that he now wants her to sign a prenup, even though that was never on the table before.

Her fiancé’s rationale is that his business will be protected in the event that their marriage crashes and burns around them.

Her fiancé started his company, which is successful but on the smaller side, well before they met one another, and it’s been steadily expanding.

Back when she began dating her fiancé, he wasn’t making a lot of money, and he was working crazy hours.

She has supported him throughout their whole relationship. She’s been by his side through countless late nights and launches that stressed him out.

He often contemplated throwing the towel in, but she talked him out of it as she played the role of his biggest cheerleader.

She handled all the household chores and paid most of the bills when he was short on cash. She has bent over backwards for this man.

Currently, her assets and cash don’t come close to what he has, but she has quietly spent years of her life working towards a future with her fiancé.

“So when he suddenly told me about the prenup, it felt like a slap in the face. I told him I was not comfortable signing something that makes it seem like he is already planning for our marriage to fail before it has even started,” she explained.

“He said he is just being smart and protecting himself, and then added that if I refuse to sign, the wedding will be called off. I feel blindsided and hurt. This was never mentioned before we got engaged or during the time we were planning the wedding.”

“My friends are split. Some say I should sign it if I truly love him and want to prove I am not after his money. Others say the timing and ultimatum are a huge red flag and that he is showing me he does not really trust me.”

She’s left wondering if the prenup is a sign she should walk away from her fiancé, or if she’s blowing things out of proportion.

What do you think?

