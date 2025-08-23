Her Wedding Planner Scammed Her, And Now 10 Other Brides Have Come Forward With The Exact Same Stories

On June 7, 2025, TikToker Alexis (@alexis_sveda) and her husband got married. They were also completely scammed by their so-called wedding planner.

They were the first victims of her entire scheme, and now, 10 other brides have come forward with the exact same stories as theirs.

The most shocking part of all this was that she didn’t show up for the rehearsal dinner, and on the morning of Alexis’s wedding, she texted her saying that her three-year-old son was going into emergency surgery, so she wouldn’t be able to make it to her wedding.

The excuse turned out to be a lie. Later, Alexis and her husband found out that the wedding planner had triple-booked their wedding day.

That was the real reason she missed their wedding. She also blocked Alexis and her husband in the middle of their wedding so that they wouldn’t be able to reach her.

She booked three weddings on the same day and only attended one of them. The first bride was booked in October, the second in November, and the third in December.

She chose to attend the first bride’s wedding. That means she took calls with Alexis for seven months, knowing full well she was never going to attend her wedding.

She did send in two members of her staff, who were actually just her friends. They have tons of pictures together on social media, but she made it seem like they worked for her business.

Many things went wrong during Alexis’s wedding. For instance, she was promised two beautiful bars, but one of them was deemed unstable.

Her seating chart was also messed up. The names were supposed to be alphabetical, but they showed up by table and there were a lot of spelling errors.

The product was of very poor quality and ended up collapsing, breaking all the flower vases. The water from the vases soaked the seating chart, and there was broken glass everywhere.

The groomsmen had to remake the entire seating chart. The wedding planner tried to claim that it was windy, but the weather was super nice that day.

Those who had fallen victim to this wedding planner’s scheme were initially drawn in by the gorgeous decor she advertised.

Since then, they have learned that the majority of her pictures and advertisements on her social media were stolen from other creators across the United States.

She is currently refusing to give a refund to Alexis or any of the other brides she scammed. They had paid for premium services but received the total opposite.

