5 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Wedding Guest

Wedding Guests Can Really Bring Down A Bride And Groom’s Big Day

Weddings are supposed to be joyful, love-filled celebrations, but let’s be real, sometimes the guests can make or break the entire vibe.

Whether it’s a distant cousin who turns into the star of the dance floor for all the wrong reasons or a friend who treats the open bar like their personal challenge, poor etiquette at a wedding stands out and will stay with a poor bride for the rest of her life.

Here Are 5 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Wedding Guest

And it doesn’t take much; one rude move can overshadow all the carefully planned details, from the flowers to the music.

Couples already have enough on their plates without having to worry about who’s sneaking in an uninvited plus-one or stealing the spotlight in the worst way.

If you want to avoid being that guest, here are five of the rudest things you can do at someone else’s big day.

1. Ignoring The RSVP (Or Bringing An Extra Plus-One)

It sounds simple, but you’d be surprised how many people either forget to RSVP or decide the rules don’t apply to them. When you don’t RSVP, you’re leaving the couple guessing about food, seating, and budget—which are already stressful enough.

Even worse? Showing up with an uninvited guest. That extra plate isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s money out of the couple’s pocket and a headache for the venue staff. Bottom line: respond promptly and respect the invite list.

2. Wearing White (Or Anything That Screams “Look At Me”)

Unless the dress code specifically asks for it, wearing white to a wedding is one of the oldest etiquette mistakes in the book. The day is about the couple, and showing up in white, even if it’s just a cream jumpsuit or ivory lace, comes off as an attempt to steal attention.

The same goes for anything that’s overly flashy, like neon sequins or a gown that looks more like a club outfit. A good rule? Look great, but don’t compete with the people actually getting married.

3. Being Glued To Your Phone (Especially During The Ceremony)

Few things are more cringeworthy than a sea of glowing screens blocking the couple’s big moment. Couples often pay thousands for photographers and videographers to capture their ceremony. They don’t want your iPhone in every shot.

If the wedding is unplugged, respect it; don’t sneak photos. And even if it’s not, there’s a difference between snapping a quick pic and live-streaming the vows to your Instagram followers. Save the posting for later and actually be present.

4. Overindulging At The Open Bar

An open bar is not a personal dare. Yes, it’s a party, and yes, drinks are flowing, but stumbling around or slurring through a toast is a guaranteed way to shift the spotlight in the worst way.

Drinking too much doesn’t just embarrass you; it can also create extra work for the couple, their families, or even the staff if things get out of hand. By all means, enjoy yourself, but pace it so you don’t become the story people remember for the wrong reasons.

5. Leaving Early Without Saying Goodbye

Unless you have a real emergency, ducking out before the cake is cut or the first dance is over is pretty rude. Weddings take months (sometimes years) of planning, and the couple genuinely wants you there to celebrate, not just grab dinner and sneak out.

If you absolutely must leave early, at least make sure you say goodbye to the couple and thank them for including you. Otherwise, it can come across as dismissive.

Final Thoughts

When it comes down to it, weddings aren’t that complicated; you just have to remember whose day it really is. A little courtesy goes a long way.

Don’t treat it like your personal party, don’t create extra stress for the couple, and don’t forget you were invited to celebrate, not compete. If you can keep that in mind, you’ll fit right in, and the couple will be glad you were there.

