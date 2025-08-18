He Worked A Wedding For Two Influencers Who Wanted Him To Sign An NDA, Probably Because There Wasn’t Enough Food For Their Guests

primipil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One time, TikToker Glenn (@_glennellis) worked a wedding for two influencers who wanted vendors to sign an NDA for their wedding.

He never signed it because he thought it was ridiculous.

But when he told their team he wasn’t going to sign it, the husband got on the phone and started yelling at him, acting like Glenn had just jeopardized national security instead of simply declining paperwork.

According to Glenn, this couple was the two most deceptive and narcissistic clients he had ever met in his life. The husband was a master manipulator and the poster child for entitlement.

Glenn couldn’t believe that they thought they were important enough to have vendors sign NDAs for their wedding just because they were influencers.

Their venue wasn’t even anywhere special. They were getting married at a property owned by the wife’s sister.

As their big day unfolded, it became a little clearer why they might not want vendors sharing details. Glenn thinks maybe they just didn’t want him to talk about how there wasn’t enough food for all the wedding guests. Some of the wedding vendors were actually limiting the entrees per person.

In addition, seating was another disaster. There weren’t enough seats for the guests, so some people had to have their girlfriends sit on their laps.

Overall, it was a rather embarrassing mess. In the comments section, several TikTok users expressed their own frustrations about influencer culture.

primipil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Influencers have kind of destroyed everything. There was a time when you could read a restaurant review and compare it to another restaurant review to get the full story because the reviewers were very careful not to be known. So while they were subjective, they weren’t done for free things or clout necessarily,” wrote one user.

“I’ve heard so many horror stories about influencers on this app. They form this complex where they really believe they are more important than they actually are. I feel like it should be studied,” pointed out another.

“I refuse to work with people like this! I also told one that exposure doesn’t pay my bills. She didn’t appreciate that,” commented a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan