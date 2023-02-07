Here’s How You Can Set Meaningful Intentions And Make Them Part Of Your Everyday Life

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Self-care and self-improvement have been all the rage in pop culture. And for many people, leaning into spirituality is a great way to foster a positive mindset and practice self-awareness. Now, if you have ever ended up on #Spirituality TikTok, then you know that this realm is home to a plethora of practices, traditions, and beliefs. Some people swear by using tarot cards, while others look to the zodiac, crystals, and meditation.

One overarching theme of all of these practices, though, is the idea of setting intentions. But what really is an intention, and why should we set them?

Intentions: The What & Why

In essence, an intention is a clear path that you set for your life. They are supposed to help us choose our own direction and take deliberate actions toward our goals.

And since intentions are grounded in the present, it is believed that every intention we set is like sending a signal to the universe. This signal is supposed to outline what we truly need or want in life.

Don’t get it twisted, though: setting intentions is not like making a wish that will magically come true. Instead, the act encourages us to take responsibility for how we experience our lives and reconstruct our own mindsets.

For instance, every time we set an intention about having a certain quality or living a specific kind of life, our minds start to open up and believe that we really can achieve our goals. This is crucial for remaining open-minded, accepting, and grateful for the journey.

Plus, thanks to neuroplasticity– or our brain’s ability to adapt according to our behaviors– setting intentions will subconsciously help us work toward building a better life in our day-to-day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.