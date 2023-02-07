This Recipe For Red Velvet Oreo Brownies Combines All Of The Best Sweet Treats In One Place

Valentine’s Day is next week, so everything red velvet is in high demand. It’s just the most romantic dessert. But if you want to get your hands on the ultimate sweet treat to satisfy your Valentine’s sugar cravings, don’t just settle for a regular red velvet cake.

Red velvet Oreo brownies are a unique and clever combination of Oreo cookies, chocolate, and red velvet cake, all in the format of a brownie. As a result, you can experience multiple different flavors in one bite.

Surprisingly, red velvet cake mix cooks up just like brownies, so if you have a box sitting in your pantry, you know what you need to do.

It’s time to whip up the most indulgently delicious, rich, and moist dessert you’ve ever tried. TikToker Sheri Wilson (@sheri_wilson_) has a recipe for red velvet Oreo brownies that results in wonderfully decadent, blissfully fudgy brownies. Her recipe is also simple. Usually, other red velvet dessert recipes are fussier, but these brownies taste just as good, if not better, with only half the work. It’s a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

-A box of red velvet cake mix

-2 large eggs

-1/2 cup of vegetable oil

-1 cup of chopped Oreos

-Chocolate hearts

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.