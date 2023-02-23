Quit Saying You’ll Chase Your Dreams “One Day,” And Make Today “Day One”

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Whether you admit it to yourself or not, you have at least one big dream. We all do. The problem is, as life gets “real,” we push our hopes off or try to forget about them entirely.

With bills to pay, careers to tend to, and relationships to nourish, it’s not rare to feel stretched thin.

You may have graduated from high school or college with massive plans for your adult life. But, as your twenties or thirties droned on, these dreams became stifled by other needs.

Maybe you push pursuing your dream off because of time. You feel like your schedule is packed full, and you have no idea how you could squeeze anything else onto your calendar. Or, perhaps your goal requires a financial investment– something that you just don’t have right now in this economy.

Other people ward off their aspirations due to fear of others’ judgment, worrying about what friends or family members might think.

Finally, some internalize this potential criticism and beat their own hopes down inside their heads– thinking, “What’s the point in having dreams if I will never achieve them anyway?”

The truth is, though, that dreams keep us going. They give us a destination to fuel us with inspiration, motivation, and determination to continue on.

We can also take incremental steps toward achieving our goals every single day. And this progress, no matter how small, will lead us to feel a renewed sense of purpose, fulfillment, and gratitude for the journey.

