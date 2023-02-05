She And Her College Roommates Had A Frightening Experience One Night That Serves As A Reminder To Always Be Sure You Know Who Is At Your Front Door Before Answering It

This story about a woman and her college roommates serves as an excellent reminder to always be sure you know who is at your front door before answering it.

It was a typical night-in for her and her three college roommates. They lived in a nice townhouse about 20 minutes away from their campus.

She remembers her college town being quite safe. They wouldn’t hear any noise outside their home other than the occasional drunk student walking back to their apartment. That is until they got a knock at their door they weren’t expecting.

They were having a fun night, drinking some wine and watching a movie before deciding to order delivery around 8:30 PM.

“Not long after ordering our takeout, we heard banging on our front door,” she recalls.

Thinking it was the delivery driver, her roommate Meg ran upstairs to grab her wallet. But during that time, the banging at the front door continued, and it was extremely aggressive.

Everyone started to feel uneasy, so her other roommate, Jess, decided to look out of their peephole at the front door.

“When she turned to look at me, I knew something was wrong,” she explains. “She looked incredibly confused, a look I had rarely seen from her as she was very clever.”

After doing a double-take out of the peephole, Jess told the other roommates that the angry person banging on their front door had covered the peephole.

