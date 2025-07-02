She Got Cursed By A Hairdresser And Also Left With A Terrible Haircut

Zoran Zeremski - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Last year, TikToker Grace McAlister (@rosygirlgrace) went to get a haircut, and the hairdresser possibly placed a voodoo curse on her.

So, Grace has only ever gotten her hair cut by her mom in their kitchen. But her mom has not been a practicing cosmetologist in over two decades, so she wanted to get a real haircut.

Her friends sent her this person’s business, and it seemed like an all-inclusive, friendly place that would be good for a first haircut.

The business was also well-known on TikTok. Her first appointment was great, but she didn’t really have time to look at her new haircut there.

When she got home, she noticed a few things wrong with her hair and messaged them for a touch-up. At the appointment, they spent the whole time telling her that they had done it right but would alter it for her anyway.

They had also put up some Halloween decorations even though it was summertime.

One of the decor pieces was a large sign that read, “Abandon hope all ye who enter.” In addition, there was a ring of salt around her chair, salt in front of the mirror, and salt on the countertop.

A mirror behind her was covered by a giant pentagram, and there was a pentagram on the floor and three pentagrams in the corners of the mirror that was in front of her.

Next to the line of salt on the countertop was a skeleton, a voodoo doll, and some candles. The vibe of this latest appointment felt so uncomfortable and hateful.

Halfway through the appointment, the hairdresser left to use the bathroom, which seemed odd and entirely unnecessary because the appointment was only 10 minutes long.

When they left, the music switched from regular pop music to the kind of music you would hear in a haunted house.

It was chanting in a whisper in a different language. As soon as they returned, the music went back to normal.

They cut her hair so quickly that the scissors snagged on her hair, and they pulled her hair really hard.

After they were finished, they walked her out the door and shut it behind her. Grace immediately started bawling.

Not only was the haircut bad and uneven, but she had felt unsafe the entire time.

