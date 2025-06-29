She Lived With A Scam Artist Who Squatted In Her Apartment, Then Got Her Kicked Out

Back in 2017, TikToker @allegramusic lived with a scam artist. A roommate of theirs found this scammer on Craigslist.

They claimed to be a trans person of color who was blind, had cancer, and a bunch of foster children, as well as being a veteran. They also said they were Jewish but went to Brigham Young University.

However, most of those things were not true. So, TikToker @allegramusic was living with five other people in a house, and they needed a sublet for the month.

This person from Craigslist said they were having a really difficult time finding housing, so the roommates welcomed them in.

For the first month, everything was great. This person was a joy to be around and contributed a lot to the household.

One time, TikToker @allegramusic asked about their birth chart, and they said they didn’t know when they were born because they were found in an orphanage.

After the first month, they planned to move in with a good friend of theirs. But on the day they were supposed to move out, they claimed that the friend wouldn’t let them into the house.

The friend messaged the roommates, informing them that this person wasn’t who they said they were.

They were not blind because they were driving a moving truck, which the friend saw with their very own eyes. The roommates did not believe the friend because they also had a history of lying.

So, the roommates allowed this person to stay until they could find other housing, but they would need to sleep on the couch.

Eventually, three months passed, and they still were crashing on the couch. They barely ever left the house, and it was impossible to avoid them or use the common spaces.

The roommates held a house meeting and told the person it was time to move out, but they all got the feeling that something wasn’t right.

Within the next few days, this person moved a bunch of stuff from a storage unit into their basement. Of course, everyone confronted them, and that’s when they completely changed their tune. They started threatening to sue the roommates for housing discrimination.

The roommates decided to email the landlord that they were moving out because of a squatter. Soon enough, they received a notice telling them to vacate the property immediately because it was not suitable to be rented. The scammer had called an inspector because they knew the place was not up to code.

After a couple of weeks of moving their stuff out, the roommates found themselves locked out of the house. They tried to tell this person to let them in, but they just called the cops instead.

