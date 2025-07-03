Her Friend’s Apartment Was Haunted By The Little Girl Who Passed Away In The Bathtub

whyframeshot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For the past 15 years, TikToker @ghoulintentions has been haunted by the freaky events that occurred in her friend’s apartment. So, when she was about 13 years old, she became friends with a girl named Ashley.

During one of the first times she spent the night at Ashley’s place, her mom told them a story about a little girl who had passed away there.

A 7-year-old girl had gotten electrocuted in the upstairs bathtub, and Ashley didn’t like to sleep upstairs alone because of this.

The only people who lived in the apartment were Ashley, her older sister, and her mom. The older sister didn’t stay there very often.

Her mom had a tiny doll swing that hung from the ceiling and a small glass cabinet where she kept a few porcelain dolls, which were super creepy.

One day, they were hanging out with a couple of other friends. Ashley was telling them the story of the girl who was electrocuted when all of a sudden, the doll swing started swinging and twirling on its own at full force.

There were no air vents next to the swing, and none of the girls were touching it. Of course, the girls took off running outside.

TikToker @ghoulintentions stayed at Ashley’s place quite frequently, and she remembers one terrifying incident that frightened her to her core.

When Ashley’s sister wasn’t there, they usually stayed up talking in her room. One night, they kept hearing noises coming from the bathroom.

Ashley’s mom slept downstairs in the living room every night, so they knew the noises weren’t from her. The girls were scared and slept with the light on. Ashley also never turned off the light in the bathroom.

TikToker @ghoulintentions woke up in the middle of the night because she heard the bedroom door open. When she sat up, Ashley woke up.

Suddenly, the bathroom light flickered and then turned off. The bedroom door slammed shut. The girls checked the time, and it was 3:15 a.m.

They flew down the steps to wake up Ashley’s mom. As soon as they reached the bottom of the stairs, the bathroom light turned back on.

