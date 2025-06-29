Her Dad Passed Away, And Then The Doorbell In His House Kept Going Off

A year ago, this woman’s 76-year-old dad passed away, and he was extremely close to her mom. They had highs and lows like any couple does, but they were basically glued to the hip and acted like two peas in a pod.

Days after her dad died, the doorbell in his house started going off several times a day, but nobody was outside ringing it.

A couple of months later, the activity died down, and the doorbell went off multiple times in a week instead of in a day.

Fast forward to now, a year out from her dad’s passing, and the doorbell is still ringing a handful of times each week.

“It’s not like we documented it or anything, but it seemed to happen at significant moments like: when I was telling her [mom] she really had to go see a doctor, when a friend of theirs was visiting, when she returned from a trip, etc.,” she explained.

“Could be us making meaning where there is none, of course. But most recently, it happened when a bunch of her friends were over socially to raise a glass to the 1-year anniversary of his death.”

“There were about 20 people there, and it went off about twenty times, to the point where Mum felt she needed to share her theory that it was Dad. They were all just accepting about that (she says) and laughing and saying ‘oh that’ll do now mate!'”

A week ago, she was hanging out with her mom, and when her mom had gone out for a moment, the doorbell rang.

She genuinely felt like it was her dad saying hello to her, and so she said out loud that she loved her dad in case it really is him reaching out from the other side.

She wasn’t afraid to seem crazy talking to a ghost, as it’s not like anyone else heard her. To be frank, she’s excited to hear the doorbell ring. It doesn’t freak her or her mom out; they find it reassuring.

“But I don’t know, maybe there’s a purely logical explanation too. My brother scoffs at the idea it’s Dad, but I’m a lot more open to possibilities,” she continued.

“It totally makes sense that if there is an afterlife, Dad would want to let Mum know he’s keeping an eye on her to make sure she’s doing ok.”

“His hobby was electronics. He had a very strong personality. Early on, it would go off in the night too, until she told him off for waking her up, lol. It fits on that level, but the more scientific part of me is less convinced.”

What do you think, is it her dad ringing the doorbell?

