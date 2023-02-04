She Caught A Strange Older Man Peeping In Her Window, And Then 15 Years Later, She Creepily Ran Into Him Again After Offering Him A Ride Home In A Snowstorm

I always cringe when I hear a story about a ‘peeping tom.’ However, one woman’s story in particular really blew my mind.

She was a graduate student living at home with her family when the first incident occurred. One night, she had just been dropped off at her house after a date with the man that would eventually become her husband. Her whole family was home, including her dad, mom, older brother, and two younger sisters, Sarah and Laura.

She went upstairs to Sarah and Laura’s shared room to chat about her date when she suddenly heard a thumping noise from their window. When Laura went to open the blinds and check things out, they were all terrifyingly greeted by the face of an older man.

The girls let out a loud scream and ran downstairs to get help from their parents. Their dad immediately went outside but didn’t see anyone. However, he did discover a fallen ladder right underneath the girls’ bedroom window.

They called the police, who unfortunately couldn’t do much at the time. The only other evidence of someone being at the house they could find was a trail of footprints leading to the woods behind the backyard. For a while, police officers patrolled the area, and the girls never saw this peeping tom again.

That is until 15 years passed.

She is now married with three children and lives in a house less than 10 minutes from her childhood home, where the first incident occurred. She also worked as a nurse in a nearby hospital.

One night, there was a terrible snowstorm, and she decided to carpool home from work with some of her coworkers in one of their husband’s vans.

They weren’t far from one of the coworkers’ houses when they saw an old man walking alone in the storm. When they pulled over to ask if he was okay, he told them his car was caught in the snow. They kindly offered him a ride home, and he accepted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.