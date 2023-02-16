She Wants To File A Noise Complaint Against Her Neighbor, Whose Toddler Screams Constantly Every Day, But She Knows It May Get The Family Evicted

This 33-year-old woman currently works a fully remote job, and she also claims that she is a homebody. So, whenever she is working or just living her life, she is usually hanging out in her apartment.

Several months ago, though, a new family moved in down the hall from her and her roommate. And one of her new neighbors is a little girl who is 2 or 3-years-old.

So, from the start, she claims that the family brought a lot of noise to her usually peaceful abode.

It all began when her new neighbors first moved in over two weeknights. At that point, she reportedly heard a lot of banging and loud conversations occurring in the hallway between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

“Not a good first impression for both myself and my roommate,” she said.

Plus, ever since moving in, she claims that the little girl has “proved to be extremely vocal.” More specifically, she detailed how whenever she is trying to work, the little girl will screen bloody murder. The screaming is so loud, in fact, that it reportedly feels as though the little girl is actually standing in her apartment.

Now, she claims that the screaming does not just bother her, but it has also embarrassed her during work.

For instance, she has been on work calls before, wearing headphones, when people have asked who was screeching in the background. In those instances, she was forced to apologize and explain how it was her neighbor’s child.

To make matters worse, the screaming does not stop at night, either. Instead, she actually hears the little girl’s wails all the way from her bedroom– which is the room furthest away from her front door.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.