This Interior Designer Is Dishing On Some Of The Most Common Mistakes People Make When It Comes To Hanging Wall Art

Artwork and family photographs are one of the best ways to adorn your home with style and personality. They spruce up blank walls, providing a room with warmth and vitality.

However, when pictures are hung incorrectly, it can throw off the balance of an entire room. Even the most stunning piece of artwork will look out of place if it’s not mounted properly.

Therefore, you should always pay attention to the scale of your space when hanging art.

Liz Lovery (@lizlovery) is an interior designer on TikTok who’s sharing some of the most common decorating mistakes when it comes to hanging wall art and how to remedy them.

One of the most common decorating mistakes people make is choosing wall art that is too small for the space. As a general rule of thumb, the art should take up two-thirds to three-quarters of the wall space.

If you’re hanging your art over furniture, whether it’s a sofa, bed, or desk, the frames should be six to twelve inches above the top of that piece of furniture.

Often, larger works of art are preferable to smaller ones because they make it easier to fill in wall space.

But if you’ve got several smaller pieces, consider creating a gallery wall. Gallery walls are an easy way to take up more space while keeping the costs of home decor down.

“For a traditional gallery wall, I recommend creating your layout on the floor and measuring the size as a group before hanging it on the wall,” advised Liz.

