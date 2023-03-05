5 Houseplants That Will Definitely Appreciate Living In Your Kitchen

Let’s talk plants! As you know, houseplants are wildly in demand these days. They are the perfect finishing touch to transform an uninteresting kitchen into a space filled with life. And thanks to Gen Z, taking on the role of a plant parent has become more popular than ever.

But houseplants go far beyond their aesthetic purposes. Having plants in your kitchen can purify the air, helping to clear the stale smells of cooking and providing a source of fresh produce you can easily reach.

Consider adopting one of these houseplants and letting them live in your kitchen. They’ll definitely appreciate it!

Pothos

This plant simply belongs in the kitchen. The pothos’ trailing leafy vines are basically made to dangle from the top of kitchen cabinets and high shelves.

Pothos is one of the easiest plants to care for because they adapt well to all sorts of lighting conditions and are drought-tolerant.

Herbs

Fresh herbs are really a no-brainer for the kitchen. Why spend your hard-earned cash for a few sprigs of basil or rosemary at the grocery store when you could grow your own for free? They’ll be right there when you need them.

You won’t have a problem growing herbs if your kitchen receives bright light. Or you can supplement with a grow light. Try planting chives, parsley, cilantro, rosemary, basil, and oregano.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.