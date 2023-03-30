Avoid Floating Aimlessly And Feeling Unfulfilled By Narrowing Down What You’re Working Toward

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

From childhood to young adulthood, we all pretty much had the same desires.

First, we looked forward to high school– because even though teen angst and yo-yo-ing emotions weren’t all they were cracked up to be, shows such as “Gilmore Girls” and “Gossip Girl” seemed like total goals.

Then, once in high school, we all counted down the days until we got our licenses– finally able to gain some semblance of independence and freedom. Afterward, we focused on applying to colleges, high school graduation day, and then the big kahuna– turning 21-years-old and (legally) having our first drink.

Once you pass “the big 21” milestone, though, life starts to get a bit more flexible and subjective. At that point, there aren’t many universal accomplishments to achieve that are bound by age or schooling.

That’s why so many young adults feel lost in their twenties or even their thirties. After doing everything “right”– whether that be graduating college, landing a job, or moving out of your parent’s house– you may still feel like something is missing.

This is an age-old problem. Without the safety net of school requirements or our parent’s pressure, we are left now left to make our own decisions.

Now, growing up, this probably sounded like the ultimate fantasy. We daydreamed about the possibilities and planned to do everything under the sun.

When it actually comes time to flex your independence and set your sights on real-life goals, though, many people can become stuck– paralyzed by all of the options and unsure where to go.

