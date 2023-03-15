He Had A Heart To Heart Conversation With This Dad, And Now He’s Convinced He Needs To Call Of His Wedding That’s Happening In April

This 28-year-old man is supposed to be getting married this April to his 24-year-old fiancée, and they have been with one another for a decade.

Additionally, they are also expecting their first child together. He really believes that his fiancée is a wonderful woman, and he does feel “lucky” that she is a part of his life.

As in any relationship, they have struggled at times and excelled at others. Throughout the bad parts of their time spent together, they always found a way to persevere.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but have always worked through them, but I genuinely feel like our romance has run its course,” he explained.

“She’s pregnant, and we are supposed to get married next month. It’s not that we are in a toxic relationship because we’re not, but we are in an unhappy relationship, and we have been for a long time. We are both really excited about this baby, but I don’t think that we’re excited for us.”

“When we talk about it, it doesn’t feel genuine from both of our ends, but it’s probably because we’re scared of the outcome. I’m pretty sure she tried to end it while we were cake testing, but she didn’t. That day has been on my mind ever since.”

What he means is that while they were out tasting what cake they should pick for their wedding, they ended up in a fight regarding the cake.

Except, their fight really was deeper than the cake for their wedding; the fight became a fight about being together.

At one point during their argument, his fiancée flat out asked him why they were “doing this,” and he tried to clarify if she meant tasting cake.

