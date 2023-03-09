He Has Kept His Wealth A Secret From His Girlfriend, But Now That They’re Moving In Together And Discussing Marriage, He’s Not Sure How To Come Clean

This 34-year-old guy has known his girlfriend Kate, who is 33, for about four years now.

They first met because their friend groups overlapped. And even though he was not really crazy about Kate in the beginning, she eventually grew on him.

Then, after three years of just being friends, they both felt like “something clicked” and decided to get into a relationship.

Their first real date was on Valentine’s Day in 2022, and since then, their relationship has progressed really well.

Kate is now planning to move in with him, and they have even talked about getting engaged.

“I really like her a lot, and this has been the best relationship I have been in. But I am also not madly crazy in love,” he revealed.

“I feel a little bit like I am settling, but I am okay with that to have someone like her with me.”

Still, that is not his largest issue with his relationship right now. Instead, he is more worried about telling his girlfriend about his financial situation.

He detailed how, back in high school, he began interning at a start-up while passing up other college opportunities. His goal was to remain local and work full-time while getting his degree.

