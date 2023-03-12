He Planned To Stay At His Parent’s House Before Going To Law School, But Now His Mom Expects Him To Pay $1,000 In Rent Every Month, And He Doesn’t Have The Money

This young man is 23-years-old and currently on track to finish his undergraduate education in the spring. Afterward, he plans to go to law school.

But ideally, he will not enter law school until the fall– however, it is possible that he may be forced to start in the fall semester of 2024.

Regardless, his plan has always been to go back home for the time in between– since he has classes up until the summer.

All of a sudden, though, his mother, who is 53, decided to ask that he pay $1,000 in rent per month for the room that he uses at her home.

And the reason why this seriously irks him is that his mother’s request has nothing to do with any financial struggle.

Instead, he actually revealed that his mother is already a landlord who earns a six-figure salary at her teaching job. So, he knows for a fact that she really does not need his money.

Now, he wanted to “avoid poisoning the well” by providing too many details about his relationship with his parents.

But, he did reveal how he believes that he does not owe either of his parents anything.

“If you choose to have a kid, that is a lifetime commitment to them,” he said.

