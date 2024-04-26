His Wife Admitted She’s Bored In Their Marriage, But He Suspects She Met Another Man At Work

Last week, this 33-year-old man’s 33-year-old wife admitted to him that she believes their marriage has become “stale.”

He’s been with his wife for 15 years, and they got married 7 years ago. He knows his wife is right; their marriage isn’t as fresh and new as it once was.

When they come home from work, they don’t do much together at night, and their personal life has suffered for several years.

“She recently started a new job, which means she goes to bed a lot earlier than I do and also wakes up a couple hours before me, which hasn’t helped in that department,” he explained.

“We also have different interests and we tend to do activities apart when it comes to the weekend.”

His wife hangs out with her girlfriends, and he spends time with his guy friends. They don’t exactly make time to be together.

The thing is, he doesn’t really know how to make more of an effort with his wife, especially on a weeknight basis.

There isn’t much time for them to do anything except eat dinner and then watch some TV when they get home from work. Although, on the weekends, he says they can definitely make time to do things as a couple.

That issue aside, he suspects his wife is saying she’s bored in their marriage because she met a new man at work.

