He Told His Teenage Son The Real Reason He Got A Divorce Was Because His Ex-Wife Had An Affair, And Now His Ex Thinks He “Poisoned” Their Son Against Her

When a couple who share kids get divorced for messy reasons, they often make an agreement not to tell their kids the full scope of why they’re splitting in order to protect their relationships with them.

One man recently upset his ex-wife after revealing to their son that the reason they divorced was because his ex had an affair.

He and his ex-wife are in their 30s and have a 14-year-old son. A few years ago, their marriage was ruined when his ex-wife confessed to having an affair.

Not being able to patch things up, they went through a divorce process that lasted around a year and split custody of their son, with him receiving more time with him.

Because his son was very close with his ex when they first got divorced, they agreed not to reveal the reason why they decided to split.

They decided to tell him they had simply fallen out of love to protect his son’s relationship with his ex. His ex expressed her gratitude and figured that would always be their story.

“However, a couple of months ago, I decided that there really was no point in lying to my son anymore and that he deserved to know the truth,” he said.

“When I told him the truth, he was shocked but also extremely saddened. He started to resent his biological mom, and he no longer wanted to spend time with her. He’s even started referring to my current girlfriend as mom. My girlfriend told me what I did was the right thing, and my son was at the age where he deserved to know the truth.”

A few days ago, his actions caught up with him, and he received a very angry phone call from his ex-wife. She accused him of “poisoning” her relationship with their son and that he ruined the connection she had with the person she loved most in the world.

