He Was Going To Allow His Stepson And His Stepson’s Girlfriend Move In With Him, But After His Stepson Asked Him To Sell The Cows On His Ranch Because His Girlfriend Is Vegan, He Put A Stop To Them Living There

This man has a 26-year-old stepson who joined the military at the age of 18, but now his stepson is interested in leaving sometime this year.

Since his stepson no longer wants to be in the military and will have nowhere to live, his stepson asked his wife if he and his girlfriend could move into their home.

Now, he and his wife live in a 4-bedroom home on a 260-acre ranch. He has 2 dozen goats and 45 cows.

“It has always been my dream to be a cattle rancher,” he explained. “We bought our ranch 7 years ago, and little by little, through blood, sweat, and tears, I finally feel like I’ve come close to my dream (I know I’m not a real rancher, but a guy can pretend).”

“So I begrudgingly told my stepson that they could move in temporarily while they find something more permanent. I’m trying to keep the peace with my wife, so that’s why I went along with it.”

He wasn’t really a fan of this arrangement, though, because his stepson’s girlfriend is 25 and has no job.

His stepson’s girlfriend graduated from college several years ago and hasn’t made an effort to get a job at all.

This girl has no license and no car, and that concerns him because the city that’s closest to their ranch is an hour from their place, and the town closest to them is about 15 miles away.

So, you really need to be able to drive to get around in their rural area. Also, his stepson doesn’t own a car either after his got repossessed.

