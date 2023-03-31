Her Boyfriend Got Mad At Her For Not Wanting To Meal Prep For Him After She Got Home From Chemo

Going through chemotherapy is an extremely physically and mentally draining process. Therefore, one would like to think that those who have to experience chemotherapy get as much support from their loved ones as possible.

That’s not the case for one woman whose boyfriend got angry with her for not meal-prepping his weekly means as soon as she finished a chemotherapy session.

She’s 31-years-old and was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Synovial sarcoma. Since January, she’s been undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

She goes to her local cancer center every three weeks and has eight-hour sessions five days a week.

She describes the chemotherapy experience as very “taxing” on her body, and she experiences multiple nasty side effects like nausea and extreme fatigue.

Unfortunately, her 24-year-old boyfriend doesn’t seem to be doing too much to support her.

Recently, the night before her upcoming chemo cycle, he asked her if she would meal prep a week’s worth of meals for him.

She tried explaining to him that she could try, but she’d be exhausted and feeling terrible after her chemo, so she’d rather do it the following week when she felt better.

“He was insistent and kept asking if I could ‘just try’ and wasn’t taking no for an answer,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.