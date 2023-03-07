Her Brother Asked Her To Tone Down Her Wedding Because His Wife Is Upset That She Will Have A More Luxurious Wedding Than They Did

This 29-year-old woman grew up middle-class, and she has a brother 6 years older than her named Adrian.

Adrian taught himself software engineering, and he currently makes great money doing that for a living.

A bit more than a year ago, Adrian got married to his long-time girlfriend, Heather. She’s not a huge fan of Heather, as she does think that she’s really “spoiled.”

“She’s the type that loves to brag about all the expensive stuff her husband bought her, and their wedding was pretty extravagant,” she explained.

“She still loves to talk about how it was the most amazing wedding she’s “ever been to.” My brother is kind of wrapped around her finger, but it never really mattered until now.”

She is currently engaged, and her fiancé is super rich. Her fiancé never grew up with money, though, so he really enjoys getting to spend what he currently makes, and their wedding is no exception.

Her fiancé hired a semi-famous wedding planner to help them put their wedding together, and she’s thrilled.

Her wedding is shaping up to be quite an extravagant event, and she feels that she’s in a fairy tale.

“I never dreamed of such a luxurious wedding, but now that it’s happening, it feels like I’m living some wild dream I never even dared have,” she said.

