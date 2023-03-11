Her Fiancé’s Cousin Is Furious Because Her Fiancé Said He Couldn’t Propose At Their Wedding, But They Allowed A Friend To Propose To Her Maid Of Honor At Her Wedding Dress Fitting

Last week, this woman and her fiancé had an appointment to find her wedding dress and his wedding suit.

They made the appointment at a wedding clothes store located about an hour away from where she lives.

And apparently, the store handles everything concerning wedding attire– from bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses to groom and groomsmen suits.

The day before the dress and suit fitting, though, her fiancé’s 24-year-old best man, Andy, approached them with a question.

Andy had been dating her maid of honor, Ashlyn, who is 23-years-old, for about three years. So, Andy ultimately asked her and her fiancé if he could propose to Ashlyn during the fitting. After all, the four of them would already be there together anyway.

“And we, of course, said yes,” she recalled.

Andy’s proposal wound up being beautiful. Everyone attending the fitting cried, as well as the workers. She also revealed how Andy delivered a beautiful speech that was just adorable.

During the whole thing, she also took a photo and– after she got Andy and Ashlyn’s permission– decided to post it on social media. She finally put the photo online last Friday to congratulate the happy couple.

Just a couple of days ago, though, she started receiving angry text messages from one of her fiancé’s male cousins, who is 31.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.