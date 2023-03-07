Her Sister Attempted To Sabotage Her Wedding By Encouraging Her Nieces And Nephews Not To Show Up, So Now She’s Refusing To Attend Her Niece’s Wedding, And Her Mom Believes She’s Being Immature

This 26-year-old woman claims that growing up, she and her sister never had a great relationship.

Her sister, who is now 40-years-old, is 15 years older than her. So, they never really fostered a true sister connection, and her sister was reportedly always resentful toward her.

Then, even in adulthood, nothing ever changed. After having kids, her sister would still treat her like an outcast and even try to turn her nieces and nephews against her– encouraging them to disrespect and insult her.

Amidst all of this, her mom never really came down on her older sister. Instead, her mom just encouraged her to “be the bigger person.”

“So I would always forgive when they would apologize or act all nice again,” she recalled.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, for instance, her sister and her sister’s husband decided to kick out her niece.

At the time, her sister was reportedly having a bad mood swing and somehow got her niece’s other four siblings to help kick her niece out, too.

So, her niece wound up calling her for help. And when she showed up, she found her niece standing on the curb holding trash bags filled with belongings; meanwhile, her sister refused to open up the door.

At that point, she decided to be there for her niece even if her sister wasn’t going to be. She ultimately took her niece into her home and gave her a place to live for six months.

