His Dad Lost His Job At A Grocery Store, And The Touching Post That He Made On LinkedIn Helped Get His Dad New Opportunities

When a parent loses their job, it can be an incredibly stressful and disheartening experience, especially when they held their job for many years and aren’t up to date on the current job hunting climate.

One man recently made a touching post on LinkedIn about his dad, who had lost a job he loved, hoping he could connect him with some potential employers. Little did he know his post would reach thousands of people.

Two weeks ago, Patrick McCarthy, a marketing and communications manager, was on the phone with his 59-year-old dad, Peter Judge, who had just lost his job as a cashier at his local WinCo grocery store in Phoenix, Arizona.

Peter has been working in the service industry for most of his professional life. According to Patrick, most of Peter’s jobs lasted for 10+ years.

So when he lost this one, he was shocked and scared. Peter was unsure of how he would continue to support himself.

That’s when Patrick took to LinkedIn, one of the largest networking and job-hunting websites out there. He made a public post to let people know how wonderful of an employee his dad is.

“My dad lost his job yesterday,” wrote Patrick. “I would tag him here, but he doesn’t have a LinkedIn.”

Patrick describes Peter’s experience in the service industry and how he loves helping customers. At many of his jobs, Peter often had regular customers seek out his checkout line specifically to catch up and chat. Patrick described his dad as the reason people would return to the stores he worked in.

“His network is not like mine,” wrote Patrick in his post.

