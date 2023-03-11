If You Ever Run Out Of Concealer, It’s Not The End Of The World, Because She Has A Clever Trick For You To Do Your Makeup Flawlessly Without It

Concealer is one of those beauty products that no girl can live without. Your makeup bag just wouldn’t be the same without it. Concealer has been there for you during good times and bad.

As a teen desperately trying to cover up a pimple, concealer has done the job and saved you from facing ridicule.

When you stayed up into the wee hours of the morning cramming for an exam or engaging in an all-night movie marathon, concealer hid the dark bruises staining your under-eyes the next day.

So when you suddenly and unexpectedly use up that last drop of concealer, the feeling of panic that grips you is inevitable. But don’t worry; running out of concealer does not equate to the end of the world.

TikToker Deanna Torres (@deannatorresss) has a concealer hack for you that will still result in a flawless makeup look. It’s a trick that has saved her many times over.

Start by applying your regular foundation. Blend it out with a makeup sponge and wait for it to dry.

While waiting, Deanna instructs you to fan your face, think about life, perform an interpretive dance, or do whatever you need to do to wait out those surprisingly long minutes.

Then, take a small dot of the same foundation you just used and blend it out in your under-eye area with your finger.

But–and this is crucial–don’t blend it all the way! Instead, simply apply it halfway and let it dry for about two minutes.

