She Doesn’t Want To Make Dinner For Her Husband Every Night, Since Her Jaw Is Wired Shut Right Now, And She Can’t Eat Anything That Isn’t A Liquid

I don’t know if anyone else feels this way, but when I’m recovering from a really nasty virus or a medical procedure, the last thing I want to do is stand in the kitchen and cook.

That’s why food delivery services and frozen meals are a gift – they’re the perfect solution for when you’re not feeling well.

Believe it or not, one woman’s husband recently became upset with her because he was asked to pitch in occasionally to make dinner for their family.

It would be especially nice, considering she’s been recovering from an intense jaw surgery, and her jaw is literally wired shut.

She lives a busy life with her husband and young child. Typically, both she and her husband work, but she’s been on medical leave for months as she recovers from jaw surgery.

She’s had TMJ-related issues with her jaw for a long time now, and although she finally got surgery that will help her, she’s been dealing with an extensive healing process.

Part of that process involves her jaw having to be wired shut. As a result, she still experiences discomfort and has been living off an awfully strict liquid diet, primarily consisting of protein shakes, smoothies, broth, and even baby food.

“It’s been tough,” she said.

“During this time, I have continued to make my child’s breakfast every morning, make his lunch for school, do the grocery shopping, and make dinner most nights. Honestly, it’s torture.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.