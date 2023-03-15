She Got Seriously Creeped Out One Night When She Encountered A Lurker In A Parking Lot

Have you ever had awkward interactions with other people in their cars while waiting for a spot to open up in a busy parking lot?

One woman got creeped out after a man in his car tried to follow her when she took a parking spot she didn’t realize he wanted.

It was fifteen years ago, and she was 25 years old, living in the midwest.

One night, she and one of her girlfriends decided to go out to a bar. They decided on a divey-looking place that was located at the top of a hill on a dirt road, about a quarter of a mile off the main road in a suburban town.

Neither of them had been before. They just wanted to try someplace new.

“It definitely wasn’t our usual scene, but we were up for trying something new, even though it felt a little weird being sort of close to ‘civilization’ but at the same time feeling far away from it,” she explained.

She drove her and her friend to the bar and noticed it was pretty full when she pulled into their parking lot area. After driving around the lot for a while, she saw someone leaving their spot, so she put her car into the position to take it.

Out of the blue, she noticed that a second car being driven by a man had pulled up adjacent to hers had appeared. She would have let him have the spot if she had noticed him, but it was too late.

“He definitely wasn’t there first, so I just figured he was looking for a spot too and was letting me pull in before he passed,” she said.

