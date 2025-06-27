Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Getting Inappropriate Calls And Texts From Older Men After Her Number Got Leaked Online

  |  
Jun 27, 2025
Adorable little girl child sitting on a hay rolls in a wheat field at sunset back view
svetamart - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, at around 10 p.m., TikToker Eleni Nelson (@eleninelson3) noticed that her 12-year-old daughter’s phone started blowing up with multiple calls.

She and her daughter both thought it must’ve been some kind of emergency. So, they met up in the living room, where her phone was charging.

However, the calls were from random phone numbers that her daughter did not recognize. Her daughter said she received calls like these all the time, but she usually just declined them.

She went on to bed while Eleni took the phone to her room.

As Eleni was walking to her room, the phone started ringing, so she answered it. A man named Frank asked for a very specific name. Eleni asked Frank how old he was, and he told her that he was in his 40s.

When she demanded to know why he was calling, he claimed that he saw a Facebook post of someone he thought he recognized and decided to give them a call.

She tried to ask him more questions, but he hung up on her. So, she called him back on her own phone, which infuriated him.

Afterward, Eleni told her husband about the whole situation and began going through her daughter’s phone. Just then, a text came through.

She deleted the text when no others followed. Her daughter’s phone got another call from a younger guy who asked for a name similar to her daughter’s.

Eleni asked again how he got this phone number. He said that he got it from a Facebook post. Her daughter does not have any social media. She has parental controls turned on and checks the phone regularly.

The next instance occurred at 11 p.m. An inappropriate text message was sent to her daughter’s phone, and it talked about meeting up for a hookup.

Eleni ended up calling the sheriff’s office to explain what had happened. An officer informed her that her daughter’s phone number had gotten leaked, and it was actually pretty common.

So now, Eleni is urging all parents to conduct thorough checks of their kids’ phones because it has become way too easy for bad people to reach them.

@eleninelson3

Part 1 of the many reasons why you should check your kids phones! #overprotectiveparents #overprotectivemom #checkyourkidsdevices #unsolicitedadvice #unsolicitedcalls

? original sound – Eleni Nelson
By Emily Chan
