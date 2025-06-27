Her Son Told Her About His Past Life And How He Used To Be An Old Man

BlueOrange Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual boy

Most kids have imaginary friends, not ghostly ones. But one mom might just have a kid who’s been chatting with spirits.

TikToker Reagan’s (@reaganleighmarlin) son doesn’t just see ghosts on a regular basis; he also knows all about his past life and things that happened prior to his existence in this life.

For example, her son was somehow able to describe the details of her miscarriage even though it happened before he was born, and she had never told him anything about it before.

A few weeks ago, Reagan and her son were driving in the car and talking about pregnancy since she had a friend who was pregnant.

Her son told her that when people grow old, they die and go to heaven. Then, they go back into someone else’s belly.

When Reagan expressed her doubt about this, he went on to tell her a story about himself as an old man. So, he had gotten really sick and died.

He went to heaven afterward and got to pick Reagan as his mom. That was when he came back down to Earth and appeared in her belly.

At this point, Reagan was super confused. She told her son he had never been an old man before, but he insisted that his name used to be John, and he had two kids and a wife named Esther.

Technically, he had 14 kids, but there was a bad flood. They lived in a time before cars and his kids got contaminated by the dirty water.

They all got sick and started throwing up blood. As a result, many of them died. His remaining two kids were named John and Joni.

His family lived on a farm with a long, winding road that led to their house. He lived to an old age until his lungs finally gave out.

When he got to heaven, he stayed there for a long time until it was his turn to choose who to go to.

Reagan and her family are not particularly religious people, but according to her son, reincarnation appears to be a real phenomenon. There must be some kind of higher power out there—she just doesn’t know what it could be.

