She Kicked Her Sister Out Of Her Engagement Party Because Her Sister Is Trying To Get Famous Online And Caused A Scene While Taking Photos To Post On Social Media

This young woman is currently engaged to the love of her life. So, she was super excited about her engagement party– which she hosted at an upscale restaurant.

Before the event, though, she began to worry about her sister’s focus on the celebration. So, the day before the engagement party, she actually sat her sister down and explained how she wanted to party to be about the wedding.

“And to please not go above and beyond to take photos for her social media page,” she added.

Now, you might be wondering why she was so concerned about her sister trying to get photos for the gram. Well, she revealed how her sister is actually trying very hard to become famous online.

She has never said anything about her sister’s goal, either, because, at the end of the day, she realizes that her sister is an adult and it’s her life.

For her wedding day, though, she did not want her sister to “pull any of her antics” and be more concerned about photo ops than the actual celebration.

This is because, apparently, her sister never just takes a few photos to post online. Instead, she claimed that her sister is the “embarrassing caricature of the perpetually online influencer.”

In fact, whenever her sister goes out to eat, she will actually order two different dishes at restaurants. That way, her sister can eat whatever meal she really wants while taking pictures of a “prettier” dish.

Her sister has even stopped traffic before, too, just to take photos of her outfit in the street.

