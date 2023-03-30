She Lied To Her Mom About Her Birthday Lunch’s Start Time Because Her Mom Is Always Late, But The Truth Came Out, And Her Mom Was Furious

This 22-year-old woman claims that her mother is just one of those people who are always late to every single event.

It doesn’t matter if it is a wedding, graduation, birthday party, or plain old family get-together– her mom will definitely be late.

And while growing up, she always thought her mom was just really bad with time management. As she has aged, though, she now honestly believes that her mom just enjoys “making an entrance.”

But quite frankly, she just finds the habit rude and embarrassing– especially because her mom isn’t just late every once in a blue moon.

“It literally happens at every single function she is invited to that has a set time,” she said.

So, many of her family members have complained about her mom’s bad habits. But her mom never makes any changes.

Instead, the lateness has actually gotten so bad that now, whenever her grandma hosts a family lunch or dinner, her mom is told that the start time is an hour earlier than it really is.

Now, her mom has no clue that her grandma does that. It’s just an inside joke between herself and her grandma. Nonetheless, it is the only way to get her mom to actually show up on time.

And since her birthday was this past weekend, they decided to use the same tactic.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.