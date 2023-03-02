She Plans To Sell Her Brother And Sister-In-Law’s Belongings And Keep The Earnings For Her Niece’s Future Since They Passed Away, But Her Sister-In-Law’s Family Believes They Are Entitled To The Items

One month ago, this woman tragically lost both her brother and sister-in-law in a car accident. In the wake of this massive loss, her niece, Isla– who is just 1-year-old– was also left behind.

Now, her brother and his wife did not have a will stating their intentions for Isla or their home and other assets.

Nonetheless, she recalled how immediately after the accident, her sister-in-law’s family claimed they had no intentions of taking in baby Isla.

It is her understanding that no one on her sister-in-law’s side of the family is in good financial condition.

“And her sister has five of her own kids who struggled in school and who are perfectly content with working part-time retail jobs and living paycheck to paycheck,” she explained.

So, in the very same conversation about baby Isla’s future, her sister-in-law’s family had the nerve to inquire about various valuable items left behind by her brother and sister-in-law.

Primarily, the family members asked about taking both cars– which are completely paid off and under 3-years-old. They also mentioned intentions to take a 65-inch Sony television and other furniture.

Plus, her sister-in-law’s family claimed that they wanted to split all of the leftover money from her brother and sister-in-law’s bank accounts after their estates were settled.

It is important to note that she did frequently discuss finances with her brother, so she did not really think he and his wife had a lot of money in their accounts.

