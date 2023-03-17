She’s Concerned Because Ever Since She And Her Husband Sold Their House, Her Husband Keeps Going Back Over To Hangout With The 20-Year-Old Girl Who Now Lives There

This 35-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 37, for 10 years now. And just last year, they finally moved out of their first-ever home together.

Opting to sell the house was a very difficult decision– mainly because they moved in there as newlyweds and even welcomed their children into the world while living in that home.

On top of that, though, that house was also her husband’s childhood home.

“He and his family moved there when he was 12, and they sold it to us right before we got married,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, she and her husband eventually decided that they simply needed more space to raise their family.

So, they opted to sell their house to an older couple– who were in their 60s and had a 20-year-old daughter and 5-year-old grandchild.

Apparently, the couple explained how they planned to primarily live with their oldest child in Florida. Then, during the hotter summer months, they would travel back to stay at the home.

This meant that their 20-year-old daughter would be the primary inhabitant of the house and would be responsible for paying the mortgage and utilities.

Now, she and her husband’s old home was reportedly built in the 1970s and had a lot of its own quirks.

