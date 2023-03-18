She’s Sharing A Couple Of Psychology Tricks That Will Help You Maintain Control In Any Situation

Did you know you can use psychology to your benefit in many of your day-to-day interactions? You don’t even need to have a psychology degree, be a therapist, or have mind-reading powers.

So if you’re looking to gain an edge in your everyday life and learn how to better deal with difficult situations, here are some good psychological tools to have under your belt.

TikToker Francesca (@francescapsychology) is sharing three tricks based on psychology that will allow you to maintain control in cases of conflict.

Number one: When you’re in a situation where someone is insulting you, don’t react. Instead, stay calm, take a moment to let the negative words pass, and ask the other person if they’re okay.

The fact that they didn’t accomplish their goal of provoking you will get under their skin, and they end up being the ones getting all riled up.

As a result, you will leave the conversation looking like the more mature person.

Number two: If you find yourself in a position where you know someone is not telling you the truth, don’t respond to their lies. Stay silent, and let them speak.

Silence can be a very powerful tool that you can use to your advantage.

People have a tendency to try to fill the silence, so they will continue rambling on. So if the person you’re speaking with is actually being dishonest, they probably won’t be as careful with their words and start spouting weak lies that will reveal themselves.

