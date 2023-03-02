She’s Upset With Her Boyfriend Because He Refused To Drive And Pick Her Up From Work During A Blizzard

February has ended, and we can hope no more polar vortexes or blustery winter storms will hit us for the rest of the year.

One of the worst parts about having a snowstorm in your area is having to drive through it.

One woman is upset with her boyfriend after he refused to pick her up from work during a blizzard.

The area she lives in was recently hit with a pretty bad snowstorm. Plows couldn’t even get on the road, and a 20-minute drive would take about an hour.

She and her boyfriend live together. She has a job, and he doesn’t. His parents are quite wealthy, so he can hang around at home all day.

However, she doesn’t have a car or a driver’s license, and he does. So, they made a little system for her to get home daily.

“We have an agreement that he picks me up from work on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays,” she explained. “I take the bus every morning, and I bus home on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

When she has to take the bus home, it takes her an hour and a half, but he typically has dinner ready for her when she gets home.

Their plans went up in the air on the day the blizzard hit. It was a day when he was supposed to pick her up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.