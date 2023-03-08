These People Are Sharing Their Best Pieces Of Advice For Marriage, Because You Know It’s Not Always Smooth Sailing After Saying “I Do”

Sharing a life with someone is far from easy. Sure, after saying, “I do,” you will probably have a ton of happy newlywed moments. But then, as time goes on, you will inevitably encounter challenges that require a lot of talking, listening, compromising, understanding, and sacrificing– which can be tough to adjust to.

That’s not to say marriage isn’t worth it. Yes, it may be hard– but marrying your best friend might also be the best decision you ever make.

Regardless, though, we can all use some marriage tips for when things don’t go so smoothly.

So, whether you are about to tie the knot or have been married for decades, here is some tried and true marriage advice from spouses around the globe.

Just Be Nice

“Happily married for over 25 years, and the best advice I can give is honestly, be nice. Yup, just be nice.”

“Say thank you. Say please. Appreciate every little thing they do for you. Compliment each other. Hold hands. Listen when they talk.”

“Just be kind to each other.”

–Verycanadiancanadian

