After His Teen Daughter Was Super Nasty To Him Yesterday Night, He Threw Her Dinner Right In The Garbage

This 44-year-old man is a single dad to two daughters, 12-year-old Emily, and 16-year-old Audrey. He says that he and his daughters do have a wonderful relationship, although Audrey can really put a damper on things, as she’s pretty nasty and degrading at times.

Whenever Audrey is not in good mood, she lashes out by saying extremely unkind things. Since Emily adores Audrey, she has begun to copy Audrey’s bad behavior, which he finds incredibly concerning.

Yesterday evening, he put a lot of work into making a lovely dinner for himself and his girls, but then Audrey came storming down the stairs in a terrible mood.

He had no idea what had set Audrey off that night, and she was really bringing everything down, as he and Emily were pretty happy.

Audrey then commented that the food he had made looked awful, and that was the final straw for him.

“I asked her to improve her mood, please instead of ruining the dinner, she turned to me and unleashed her anger,” he explained.

“To quote some of her elegant words: “Can you stop lecturing for once, you’re annoying…and seriously, you’re the one who ruins everything.”

“I stood up, took her plate, and dumped it in the trashcan. I told her since she can’t bother to show me any basic respect, she should start providing for herself from now on.”

Audrey snapped back that she would just go make a bowl of cereal instead. He retorted that it was his milk, so she needed to find a job so she could pay for groceries on her own.

