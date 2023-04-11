After She Found Out That Her Son Was Being Bullied By His Classmates, She Let Him Stay Home From School The Next Day, And She Took Him On A Fun Trip Instead

When there’s bullying going on at school, and your child is bearing the brunt of the attacks, it is undoubtedly scary and upsetting for both of you.

Kids can be cruel and are quick to pick up on anyone who might be a little different.

TikTok user Karen Johnson (@karenjohnson7450) is sharing a video about her son being bullied by classmates at school and how he handled the situation with grace and maturity. The video has gone viral and gained over a million views.

Recently, Karen received a phone call from the school principal, informing her that a large group of kids were “taking a survey” to determine whether or not her son was gay.

After hearing about what happened, Karen was understandably upset about the way her child was treated by his peers.

So she decided to let him stay home from school the next day and take him on an outing instead. Her son ended up having a blast with his younger brother at Dave and Buster’s.

In a follow-up video, Karen clarified that she doesn’t think the solution to bullying involves keeping children from all situations that might be potentially harmful.

It’s impossible to protect your kids from everything. At some point in their lives, they will find themselves in a tough position and will have to learn to handle it on their own.

Karen also revealed that her son had reported the bullies to the principal. So his day off from school was a reward for responding appropriately, not a way to run from his problems, as a few TikTok users seemed to think.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.