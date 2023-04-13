He Decided To Retire And Leave His Business To His Protégé, Who Is His Son’s Friend, Instead Of His Children

This 58-year-old man has two children– a son named John, who is 32-years-old, and a daughter named Susan, who is 29.

And back when he was in his late twenties, he decided to start a business after his kids were born. Ever since then, he has also been growing his company for nearly three decades.

Now that he and his wife are getting older, though, they both agreed that they have more than enough money to retire comfortably. So, he plans to retire soon and has been thinking about who to leave his business to.

This is where some crucial context comes into play. When John was still in high school, he decided to give his son a job at his business.

Soon after that, John also asked if he could provide his friend Sam with a job also.

At the time, he agreed to that, too. But, after just four months, it became clear that John just was not interested in his work, and his son wound up quitting.

“And I will wholeheartedly admit that that was very painful at the time,” he recalled.

While his own son didn’t enjoy his work, though, John’s friend Sam ended up absolutely loving the job. In fact, Sam continued working at his company throughout college and wound up getting a degree in the same field as him.

Then, once Sam completed school, he gave his son’s friend a promotion– and Sam has been working with him ever since.

