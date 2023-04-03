He Recently Upset His Wife After He Told Her He Couldn’t Attend Every Day Of Her Friend’s Five-Day Long Wedding

You know how some events like someone’s birthday or wedding sometimes feel like a week-long affair? Celebrating these things with people can be incredibly fun but also exhausting and expensive.

One man recently upset his wife after telling her that he won’t be able to attend every single event going into her friend’s upcoming wedding celebrations that will take place over five days.

His wife’s best friend will be getting married this winter, and his wife is going to be in the wedding party.

“My wife’s friend is very sweet, and we are thrilled for her and her partner that they are getting married,” he said. “However, their wedding activities have been stretched across five days.”

The first two days of festivities are dedicated to the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the third day is a separate party that people who aren’t going to the wedding can attend, the fourth day is the rehearsal and rehearsal dinner, and finally, the actual wedding is on the fifth day.

That’s a lot of celebrating!

The big wedding week will require a lot from him and his wife, who are both invited to every event. They will have to book a two-hour plane ride to California, where everything is taking place.

Since they’ll be away from home, they have to pay for a week-long hotel stay and pet sitters for their animals.

“Then there’s the matter of the wedding gift,” he added.

