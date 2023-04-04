He Screamed At A Child For Running Around A Restaurant, So The Kid Started Crying, And Their Mother Was Furious

This 21-year-old guy is currently in college, and recently, he went out to eat with some friends. They decided to dine at a restaurant that’s close to campus. And apparently, the joint wasn’t exactly the nicest place ever.

But, according to him, the food is better than fast food, and he and his friends used to eat there whenever they wanted to celebrate a sort-of special occasion.

“This time, the occasion was that the four of us had passed our exams,” he said.

Anyway, they wound up getting lunch at the restaurant– which wasn’t totally packed but still pretty full.

There was bad weather in his area that day, too, so all of the patrons– who were mostly adults– wound up dining inside.

After they sat down, though, one older woman and one middle-aged woman wound up showing up at the restaurant with a baby and a kid between the ages of 7 and 10-years-old.

Now, he was seated facing the front door and saw the group walk into the restaurant. At the time, though, he claimed that he didn’t think anything of it– because he isn’t someone who easily gets annoyed by kids.

So, he watched as the women and their kids sat at a table in the corner of the dining room. Then, he and his friends just kept chatting while they waited for their food.

Eventually, he did notice that the kid started playing with the baby and making a little bit of noise.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.