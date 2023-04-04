She Doesn’t Want Her Boyfriend’s Family Coming To Her Birthday Dinner, Especially Since Her Boyfriend’s Mom Always Implies That She’s A Gold Digger

For special events like a birthday or anniversary dinner, you should only have to invite people that you want there.

One woman recently decided she doesn’t want her boyfriend’s family members at her birthday dinner, and she’s been given a lot of grief about her decision.

She’s 22-years-old and recently celebrated her 23rd birthday. Her boyfriend had the sweet idea of making dinner reservations at a nice Japanese teppanyaki restaurant she loves.

They wanted to have a simple birthday celebration for her that only involved the two of them, a great meal, and spending the rest of the night at a hotel.

However, her boyfriend’s mother recently caused drama over her birthday plans.

She’s never been on the greatest terms with her boyfriend’s mom, mainly because he’s always had a complicated relationship with her.

Her boyfriend’s mom is often aggressive towards her and has often complained about her behind her back. She implies that she’s a gold digger after her son’s money.

For instance, there was one time when she and her boyfriend brought home a haul of groceries, and his mom assumed he had paid for everything. His mom tends to make things up in her head and imagine that she is constantly after her son’s money.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, usually does what his mom tells him to do and doesn’t do a very good job of defending her.

