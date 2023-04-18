He Stood Up For His Girlfriend After She Got Into An Argument With His Mother, But His Girlfriend Is Mad He Didn’t Give Her A Chance To Fight Her Own Battle

This 27-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend, Mia, for about five years now. And apparently, she is the most incredible person he has ever met.

He claims that Mia is funny, kind to a fault, and very smart. At the same time, though, she is also a pretty shy person who has some issues with confrontation.

Now, his girlfriend is currently seeing a therapist to work on both her problems with confrontation as well as some other issues. And since seeking out therapy, Mia has reportedly gained a lot more confidence.

“Except when it comes to my mom,” he revealed.

According to him, his mom is one of “those mothers” who never thinks that anyone is good enough for their “baby boy.”

That’s why he only ever really sees her during visits for major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Then, throughout the year, they just communicate via a handful of Facetime calls.

He admitted that he, of course, loves his mom. But, he just does not enjoy spending time with her– particularly due to the fact that she has issues with Mia.

That’s also why, whenever he sees his mom, his girlfriend usually does not accompany him.

This year, though, his entire extended family decided to visit. And Mia actually wanted to meet some of his cousins for the first time. So, she decided to join him.

