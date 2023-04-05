Her Boyfriend Booked A Romantic Vacation For Them, But Then She Found Out He Also Invited His Best Friend At The Last Minute And Without Asking Her First

How would you feel if your partner booked a vacation for the both of you in one of the most infamously romantic cities, only to invite their best friend at the last minute without your permission?

This happened to one woman who is ready to drop out of the getaway her boyfriend booked for them after he invited his best friend.

She and her boyfriend are due to leave for Paris, France, in a few weeks. He is paying for most of the trip expenses and boasted about how they’ll be taking a “romantic getaway.”

They’ve both been very busy with work, so the trip is much needed for their relationship.

“I was excited about the trip and to spend some quality time with my boyfriend, but then he drops this bombshell on me,” she explained.

Her boyfriend has a best friend who has always wanted to see Paris, so her boyfriend invited him on their trip. Unfortunately, he did this without asking her if it would be okay.

Her boyfriend’s friend had already bought himself a plane ticket. She then learned that not only would his friend be joining them on their trip, but he would also stay in the same hotel room.

So her boyfriend is now looking into hotel rooms with two beds or a sofa his friend can sleep on.

“I told my boyfriend that, quite frankly, I don’t want his friend to come, and it was supposed to be a romantic getaway,” she said.

