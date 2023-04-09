Her Boyfriend Took Offense To Her Parents Pushing For A Prenup, And He Thinks This Is Equal To Them Calling Him A Gold Digger

This 24-year-old girl has grandparents who are super wealthy. Her grandma and grandpa built multiple businesses, and they also invested their money well.

Today, a ton of their money is in stocks, but they also live in a home worth $3 million dollars and have a cottage worth north of $5 million dollars.

Recently, her grandparents sold one of their companies and took that money and invested it all. They still have another company that they make more than $100,000 a year on. Additionally, they own a mall that is also worth millions of dollars.

Her mom is set to inherit the mall, and then she is going to pass it on to her after she decides to retire.

Her grandma and grandpa’s cottage will be given to her mom as well, and their house is going to be inherited by her uncle.

As for the money her grandparents have, it’s going to all be split up between her mom and her uncle, but she and her sister will get some too.

“Once my parents die…more money trickles down,” she explained. “I hate thinking about all that, though.”

“My father had brought up that he wants my sister and me to get prenups so if something happens, our partners can’t take what my grandparents worked for. I have no intentions of getting divorced but don’t mind the safety blanket.”

“My boyfriend took it as them calling him a gold digger. He’s largely offended and says he won’t sign…He keeps going off about how his grandparents worked and didn’t spend a dime, so he has money to lose too. He thinks this is my parent’s way of saying they think we are going to fail.”

